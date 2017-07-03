Parlatype - A Manual Audio Transcription App for Linux

Parlatype is a minimal GNOME audio player for manual speech transcription. It plays audio sources to transcribe them in your favorite text application. It features a simple themeable GUI with a track timeline (with a waveform view) and clearly visible buttons and a playback speed tuner. It doesn't come with that many settings but then again, remember - it is a simple audio transcriber.

Complete Story