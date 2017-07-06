Practical Networking for Linux Admins: IPv6 Routing

Now we have a good use for the ip command. ip assigns multiple addresses to network interfaces, which is totally groovy because you can practice setting up and testing routing without needing a herd of computers. All you need to get started is two computers connected to the same Ethernet switch. In the following examples, I'm using a desktop PC and a laptop connected to an old 8-port gigabit switch. Yes, I know, there are newer switches that are so fast they reach the future before we do. Any Ethernet switch you want to use is fine.

