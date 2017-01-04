Red Hat CloudForms 4.2 Improves Hybrid Cloud Management

|
Red Hat CloudForms 4.2 Improves Hybrid Cloud ManagementJan 04, 2017, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Red Hat is updating its CloudForms hybrid cloud management platform with the new 4.2 release, providing users with enhanced capabilities. CloudForms enables organization to manage multiple types of cloud deployments including private and public clouds, as well as container-based platforms.
