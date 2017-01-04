Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Red Hat CloudForms 4.2 Improves Hybrid Cloud Management

Jan 04, 2017, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)

Red Hat is updating its CloudForms hybrid cloud management platform with the new 4.2 release, providing users with enhanced capabilities. CloudForms enables organization to manage multiple types of cloud deployments including private and public clouds, as well as container-based platforms.

Complete Story

Related Stories: