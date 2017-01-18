Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4 Improves Storage

Red Hat announced the release of its OpenShift Container Platform 3.4 on Jan. 18, providing enterprises with new container management capabilities. The new release follows the OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 milestone that debuted in September 2016. OpenShift is comprised of components from the open-source Kubernetes container management project, including additional capabilities and enhanced interfaces from Red Hat's development efforts. The OpenShift Container Platform 3.4 update is based on the Kubernetes 1.4 release that came out in October 2016.

