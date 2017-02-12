SnapRoute Raises $25M For Open-Source Network Operating System

The idea of separating networking software from hardware is one that Facebook helped to launch with its Open Compute Project back in May 2013. Ever since, multiple startups and projects have emerged to help expand the idea of an open networking system.

Among the many efforts is the OpenSwitch project, which officially Among the many efforts is the OpenSwitch project, which officially became part of the Linux Foundation in June 2016. In October 2016, SnapRoute contributed its open source network stack and management services to the OpenSwitch project.

