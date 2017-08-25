Some Early AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Linux Benchmarks

No Linux compatibility problems or issues encountered yet with Threadripper on Linux. The only caveat remains is that like the rest of the Ryzen family there is not yet any Linux thermal driver for being able to monitor the Zen core temperatures under Linux, but hopefully that will be coming soon though shouldn't be much of a problem unless you are overclocking or running a weak heatsink with such a high wattage chip.

