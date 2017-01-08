There's a Linux-powered car in your future

The Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) group's membership is a who's who of car manufacturers. This includes: Mazda. Suzuki, Honda, Nissan, Ford, and the world's largest automobile company: Toyota. And, their numbers are only increasing.

At CES, AGL announced that Daimler, Mercedes-Benz's parent company, is joining the Linux revolution.. Daimler makes the tenth automaker to join AGL and the first Germany company to join the AGL.

Complete Story

Related Stories: