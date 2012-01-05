VirtualBox 5.1.12 Released
VirtualBox 5.1.12 (released 2016-12-20)
This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: fixed VERR_IEM_ASPECT_NOT_IMPLEMENTED Guru Meditations with certain Linux guests if KVM paravirtualization is enabled (5.1 regression; bugs #15613 and #16251)
- VMM: fixed VERR_VMX_UNABLE_TO_START_VM Guru Meditations under rare conditions
- GUI: prevent a crash under certain conditions if the VM is terminated very early
- GUI: fixed certain keyboard capture issues (5.1.10 regression; Mac OS X hosts only; bug #16150)
- GUI: fixed dragging guest windows in seamless mode with the keyboard captured (X11 hosts only; bug #15837)
- GUI: fixed a problem where the new version detected dialog was covered by the appliance import dialog (Mac OS X hosts only; bug #16238)
- Storage: fixed NVMe reset processing when doing rmmod nvme; modprobe nvme in a Linux guest (bug #16080)
- Storage: fixed creating a snapshot when the VM is running and an NVMe controller is present
- Storage: fixed a problem with the LsiLogic SCSI controller where requests could be lost with SMP guests
- E1000: fixed "cable disconnected" issue (Mac OS X guests only; 5.1.10 regression; bug #16260)
- E1000: fixed "TX unit hang" issue (Linux guests only; 5.1.10 regression; bug #16221)
- Parallel ports: fixed port enumeration on Windows host (bugs #15872 and #16127)
- API: don't crash when sanitizing certain VM names (bug #16299)
- Linux hosts: automatically disable asynchronous I/O on Linux 2.6.18 kernels as high I/O load may trigger kernel oopses on these kernels if this feature is enabled
- Linux hosts / guests: Linux 2.6.28 compile fix (bug #16267)
- Linux hosts: compile Linux 4.9 compile fix (bug #16286)
- Linux Additions: warn the user about a known bug with older Linux guests (e.g. Debian 7) requiring manual work to get 3D working (bug #15319)
- Linux Additions: fix the graphics driver build with Linux 4.10 and later (bug #16298)
- Windows Additions: fixed a crash in the WDDM driver under certain conditions
