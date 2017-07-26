What you need to know about hybrid cloud

Basically, a hybrid cloud is a flexible and integrated combination of on-premises infrastructure, private cloud, and public (i.e., third-party) cloud platforms. Even though public and private cloud services are bound together in a hybrid cloud, in practice they remain unique and separate entities with services that can be orchestrated together. The choice to use both public and private cloud infrastructure is based on several factors, including cost, load flexibility, and data security.