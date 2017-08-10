Why AWS Joining the Cloud Native Computing Foundation Matters

Container use and adoption at this point is clearly not a fleeting trend, but rather is likely to be a long term reality. The CNCF in its short history has emerged to become the home for some of the core elements of the container revolution in terms of both orchestration, with Kuberenetes and container engine runtimes with Docker's containerd and CoreOS' rkt.



It makes sense that AWS, being the leader by market share and revenue in the public cloud would want to be engaged with the CNCF.

