4MLinux 20.2 Distro Out Now with Linux Kernel 4.4.39, New Broadcom Wi-Fi Drivers

That's right, 4MLinux 20.2 has landed, as the latest and most advanced ISO respin of the 4MLinux 20.0 stable series of the independently-developed Linux distro, shipping with the long-term supported Linux 4.4.39 kernel, as well as up-to-date software applications and the proprietary Broadcom Wi-Fi driver called "wl driver." Among some of the popular applications included and updated in 4MLinux 20.2, we can mention the Audacious audio player, Chromium, Firefox, and Opera web browsers, SeaMonkey Internet suite, Dropbox file sharing client, LibreOffice office suite, MuCommander file manager, Thunderbird email and news client, and Wine.

