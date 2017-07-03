4MLinux 22.0 Linux Distribution Launches with LUKS Disk Encryption Support, More

4MLinux 22.0 is now the latest stable series of the minimal GNU/Linux distribution focusing on maintenance, multimedia, as well as basic server and gaming capabilities. It's been in development for the past one and a half months, during which it received only a Beta release, but lots of updates and some cool new features, such as support for full-disk encryptions via LUKS. Highlights of the 4MLinux 22.0 release include the integration of the latest Skype for Linux Beta (version 5.3.0.1), Mozilla Firefox 54.0 and Chromium 59.0.3071.86 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.1 email and news client, LibreOffice 5.4.0.1 office suite, GIMP 2.8.22 image editor, MPlayer SVN-r37904 and VLC Media Player 2.2.6 video players, Audacious 3.8.2 audio player, Dropbox 28.4.14, and Wine 2.10.

