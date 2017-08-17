5 apps to install on your Fedora Workstation

A few weeks ago, Fedora 26 was released. Every release of Fedora brings new updates and new applications into the official software repositories. Whether you were already a Fedora user and upgraded or you are a first-time user, you might be looking for some cool apps to try out on your Fedora 26 Workstation. In this article, we’ll round up five apps that you might not have known were available in Fedora.

Complete Story