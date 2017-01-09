A Linux version of Civ 6 is coming, after users sent bribes of cookies and penguin plushies

Aspyr Media are handling the port, and have already brought the game to Mac. Until now, Linux gamers have been left hanging, with Aspyr saying they were checking the "feasibility" of a Linux port, but their wait is now over.

“This is by far the most requested game we get asked for by the Linux community,” says Elizabeth Howard, Aspyr’s vice president of publishing, who also discusses the incentives Aspyr have been sent.

Complete Story

Related Stories: