A look at OpenSUSE based Gecko Linux

A look at OpenSUSE based Gecko LinuxAug 09, 2017, 06:00 (0 Talkback[s])
I’ve tried countless systems over the years, from the typical Ubuntu and Debian based systems, to Arch based systems like Manjaro, even Gentoo based systems like Sabayon.
However, I was thinking about it and OpenSUSE used to be one of my favourite distributions to use but I’ve never actually sat down and tried a respin of an OpenSUSE based system; so I started digging around into what some popular ones were...And Gecko Linux caught my eye.
