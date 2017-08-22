A Quick Review Of Antergos Arch Based Linux Distro

(Other stories by Anonymous

Antergos is a rolling release Linux distribution based on Arch Linux. It is developed with simplicity in mind. It provides a fully configured system with defaults that make it usable right out of the box. Antergos is designed for all users from experts and developers to newbies. It is pretty impressive what the developers of distro have made. Let???s check it out.

Complete Story

Related Stories: