Alpine Linux 3.5 Hits the Streets with ZFS Support for Root, Moves to LibreSSL

Being a major release and all that, the Alpine Linux 3.5 series introduces a bunch of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for the ZFS file system as root, support for AArch64 (ARM64 or ARM 64-bit) hardware architectures, but only uboot is currently working, and replacement of OpenSSL libraries with LibreSSL. There's also better support for the Python 3 interpreted, dynamic programming language, along with initial support for the OCaml, JRuby, and R programming languages, an updated graphics stack based on the X.Org Server 1.18.4 display server, and rename of the nodejs package to nodejs-current.

