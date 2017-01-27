Alpine Linux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 4.4.45 LTS, New Security Updates

The Alpine Linux 3.5 series is based on the musl 3.5 libc library branch, and today's first bugfix release upgrades the long-term supported Linux 4.4 packages to the recently released Linux 4.4.45 LTS kernel. Of course, it also includes all the latest security updates and various other under-the-hood improvements. Among the updated packages shipped with Alpine Linux 3.5.1, we can mention both the PHP 7.0.15 and 5.6.30 branches, H2O 2.0.5, cURL 7.52.1, FFmpeg 2.8.10, ssh-getkey-ldap 0.1.2, Ruby 2.1 with a fix for a libressl error, LDoc 1.4.6, aconf 0.6.3, python2-tkinter 2.7.13, mkinitfs 3.0.9 with support for decrypting apkovl, Docker 1.12.6, and Samba 4.5.4.

