Alpine Linux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 4.4.45 LTS, New Security Updates

Alpine Linux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 4.4.45 LTS, New Security UpdatesJan 27, 2017, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
The Alpine Linux 3.5 series is based on the musl 3.5 libc library branch, and today's first bugfix release upgrades the long-term supported Linux 4.4 packages to the recently released Linux 4.4.45 LTS kernel. Of course, it also includes all the latest security updates and various other under-the-hood improvements. Among the updated packages shipped with Alpine Linux 3.5.1, we can mention both the PHP 7.0.15 and 5.6.30 branches, H2O 2.0.5, cURL 7.52.1, FFmpeg 2.8.10, ssh-getkey-ldap 0.1.2, Ruby 2.1 with a fix for a libressl error, LDoc 1.4.6, aconf 0.6.3, python2-tkinter 2.7.13, mkinitfs 3.0.9 with support for decrypting apkovl, Docker 1.12.6, and Samba 4.5.4.
