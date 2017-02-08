An Everyday Linux User Review Of openSUSE Leap 42

|
An Everyday Linux User Review Of openSUSE Leap 42Feb 08, 2017
(Other stories by Gary Newell)
This is a review of openSUSE Leap 42 for the Everyday Linux User. The installer is a bit heavy handed for the ordinary guy and whilst I would trust it for a straight forward installation I would not go for the dual boot with confidence that the Windows/or other Linux partitions would not disappear. The actual distribution though is great. There are a whole host of tools and the stability is excellent.
