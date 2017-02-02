AndEX Project Now Lets You Run Android 7.1.1 Nougat Live on Your PC or Laptop

AndEX is a commercial fork of the well-known Android-x86 project, whose main goal is to port Google's Linux-based Android operating system to x86 platforms. AndEX is highly customized with numerous Android apps, the latest long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel, and comes with GAPPS package pre-installed. Probably the best new features of the AndEX Build 170201 is the ability to run live from a bootable USB flash drive or DVD disc. However, the developer informs us that the new functionality only works with some computers, recommending users to install the Android-x86 operating system on their PCs or laptops.

