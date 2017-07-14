Android Wear 2.0 Rolls Out to ASUS ZenWatch 3, Users Report Longer Battery Life

If you've been waiting to install Android Wear 2.0 on your shiny ASUS ZenWatch 3 Android smartwatch, you should drop whatever you're doing and update your device. Some users are already reporting on reddit that they received the massive Android Wear 2.0 update on their devices. Android Wear 2.0 is a major software version, and Google made sure it brings new life into your old Android smartwatch by adding big changes like Android Pay support, Google Assistant intelligent interface, a standalone Play Store, standalone apps, custom watch faces, and the long-anticipated material design for the interface.

Complete Story