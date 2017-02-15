Best Windows Like Linux Distributions For New Linux Users

|
Best Windows Like Linux Distributions For New Linux UsersFeb 15, 2017
Hey new Linux users, you may be wondering that which Linux distro to choose after seeing so many distros based on Linux. Most of you might be switching from windows to Linux and want those distros which are easy and simple, resemble like windows. So today I will cover those Linux distros whose Desktop Environment is much similar to windows, so let???s start.
