Bluestar Linux A Solid Arch Based Linux Distribution With KDE Desktop Environment
Aug 01, 2017, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Anonymous)
Bluestar Linux is an Arch based Linux distro powered by the KDE desktop. The developers seek to provide up to date packages and a host of desktop and multimedia apps out of the box. The aim of the distro is to provide a solid operating system that provides a wide range of functionality and ease of use without sacrificing beauty and aesthetics.
Complete Story