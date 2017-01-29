Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 Released with New Moksha "Arc Dark" Theme, Linux Kernel 4.8

It's been exactly three months since Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 hit the streets with its Moksha 0.2.1 desktop environment, based on Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and using Enlightenment's EFL (Enlightenment Foundation Libraries) 1.18.1 along with the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel. Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 is the first major update to the 4.x series of the Linux OS, rebasing the entire operating system on the Linux 4.8 kernel, which will soon hit the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS stable repositories, EFL 1.18.4, and an updated Moksha desktop with a brand-new "Arc Dark" theme that you can see in the screenshot gallery below.

