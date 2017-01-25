Brisk Menu Gets Basic Keyword Filtering in v0.3.0, Enables Internationalization

Brisk Menu is designed with the MATE desktop environment user in mind, which means that it can be installed on any GNU/Linux distribution where MATE is available, not only Solus, either pre-installed or via the software repositories. The new Brisk Menu version, 0.3.0, is here to add a few improvements and fix various issues discovered since the program's previous release three weeks ago. The most important changes being the addition of basic keyword filtering.

