Calamares 3.0 Gets First Point Release to Improve SDDM Autologin Config Handling

Calamares 3.0.1 is not a big update, but only a small bugfix release that improved autologin configuration handling for the SDDM login manager, implements a decent exception handling to the networkcfg module, and addresses an issue in the users module that could break login when using passwords with non-Latin1 characters. This first maintenance update also comes with a fully documented dummypythonqt module, which might come in handy to those who want to create PythonQt Calamares modules. More information should be available on the source archive that you can download right now from the announcement page.

