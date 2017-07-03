Calculate Linux Operating System Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Release

Calculate Linux is a Gentoo-based GNU/Linux distribution, and it was first announced on June 6, 2007. Designed mainly for Russian-speaking Linux users, Calculate Linux is an optimized operating system intended for rapid deployment in corporate environments. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the latest release, Calculate Linux 17.6, is shipping with a brand-new edition called Calculate Linux Container, supporting the installation of LXC/LXD containers. Prominent features of Calculate Linux 17.6 include improved security by password-protecting the editing of kernel parameters and adding management of access privileges via Calculate Console to choose which users have access to system updates, a new 'sudo' group for sudo authentication, support for customizing system themes, Autopartition as default partition scheme for USB installs, various improvements for UEFI installations, and the latest package updates.

Complete Story

Related Stories: