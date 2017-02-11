Calibre 2.79 eBook Manager Adds Interactive Pop-Up for Connected Android Devices
Calibre 2.79 is here two weeks after the release of version 2.78, which introduced support for the newest Kobo firmware and many bug fixes. It's also a small release that only introduces a pop-up message to inform users when an Android device is connected. The user will then need to interact with the informational pop-up message to allow the respective Android device to work with Calibre by simply clicking on the Allow button. This has been currently implemented only for Linux-based operating systems and Mac OS X.
