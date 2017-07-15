Calibre 3.4 Open-Source eBook Manager Makes Exporting of Books a Lot Easier

Calibre 3.4 is here only one week after the release of the 3.3 update, which means that it's not a major version and it only adds a few user interface improvements, along with the usual bug fixes. The most important thing introduced in Calibre 3.4 is the a new method of exporting books to your computer. In the Edit Book component, there's now an option called "Export selected files" if you right-click on the File browser, and it makes it a lot easier to export all selected books to your computer. In addition, there's now a configurable shortcut to move the focus from the Quickview component to the book list.

