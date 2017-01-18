Calligra 3.0 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Krita and Author Out

While many GNU/Linux users were able to download and install the new Calligra 3.0 office suite from the official channels of the project or the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distribution since last week, an official announcement was published earlier this week. Many have expected Calligra 3.0 to be a major overhaul of the office suite, but it the release notes do not reflect that. Instead, it looks like the project is splitting apart as several of the components are no longer available, including the popular Krita digital paining software, Brainstorm mind mapping app, and Author eBook creator.

Complete Story

Related Stories: