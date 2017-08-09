Canonical Needs Your Help to Finalize the Unity to GNOME Shell Transition

As you probably already know by now, Canonical has dropped the development of its GNOME-based Unity user interface for upcoming Ubuntu releases, focusing on a rich GNOME Shell desktop experience for the next major release of the Linux-based operating system, Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark). Ubuntu 17.10 is currently under heavy development, with a first Beta release knocking at the door at the end of the month, and it now looks like the Ubuntu Desktop team reached a point where they need community's help to polish the new default GNOME Shell desktop environment.

