Canonical Promises Smooth and Easy Unity 7 to GNOME Shell Migration for Users

Probably the most important thing that the Ubuntu developers have worked on lately is a smooth and easy migration process from Unity 7 to GNOME Shell user interfaces when upgrading to the upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, due for release on October 19, 2017. To help users have a smooth migration from Unity 7 to GNOME Shell, they recently reintroduced the GNOME-based Ubuntu session as default in Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), alongside the Wayland session, according to Will Cooke, who says that the original GNOME session is not installed on the desktop by default anymore.

