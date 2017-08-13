Canonical Works on Improving Video, Audio, and Networking on Ubuntu 17.10

It looks like Canonical's Ubuntu Desktop team is also working hard to improve the video acceleration by attempting to fix a bunch of memory leaks in the Chromium 60 web browser for Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) to enable video acceleration by default. For now, the latest patches that they added showed a 50 percent saving in CPU usage when using VA API on Intel hardware. Among the latest networking improvements that are about to land in Ubuntu 17.10, we can mention patches to allow users to enable or disable the Network Connectivity Checker via new toggle switch that should be implemented in the Privacy panel of GNOME Control Center. Audio support was improved as well as the PulseAudio sound system was made lighter by removing Android support.

