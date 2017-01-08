CodeWeavers has Released CrossOver 16 for Linux and MacOS

CodeWeavers, Inc., developer of CrossOver the easiest, fastest way to run Windows software on Mac and Linux announced today the release of CrossOver 16. With CrossOver 16, you can run thousands of Windows software titles, without the need for a Windows OS license. CrossOver 16 supports Microsoft Office 2013 on both MacOS and Linux. This brings the convenience, ease, and interoperability of the full featured, modern Office suite to our Linux and MacOS customers.

