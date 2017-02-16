Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6

RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default. The new release of the minimalistic operating system also brings the first ISO images that can be booted without the need of an active network connection, allowing users to install the OS using the installer image found on the ISO. Moreover, RancherOS now uses the source from the OpenZFS project for the ZFS service.

