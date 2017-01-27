`Dash To Panel` Is A Cool Icon Taskbar For GNOME Shell

Dash to Panel is a fairly new GNOME Shell extension that moves the dash into the top bar, to achieve a single panel (combined app launchers and system tray) design similar to that of KDE Plasma or Windows 7+. The extension provides numerous features, including the ability to move the panel to the top or bottom, change the panel size, live window previews, and more.

