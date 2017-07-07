Debian-Based Pardus 17.0 Linux Distribution Released with Xfce 4.12 Desktop

After being in development for the past several months, Pardus 17.0 is now officially out in it's final, production-ready state, and it looks like it's based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system as it is powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel. The default desktop environment in Pardus 17.0 is the lightweight Xfce 4.12, which is both visually appealing and user-friendly, now to mention that it makes older systems faster and it's low on resources. The latest Pardus release is fully synced with the upstream Debian repositories, so it includes the latest security patches.

