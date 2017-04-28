Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" Just Around the Corner, Live Images to Support UEFI

The first aspect, revealed by Debian developer Jonathan Wiltshire, is that the final release of Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" might not include Secure Boot support, which is no longer a blocker to launch the forthcoming OS. However, Secure Boot support could be implemented sometime during the lifetime of Debian 9. On the other hand, Debian developer and the team lead of "debian-cd" Steve McIntyre reports today Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" will be available as Blu-Ray (for amd64 and i386 architectures) and DVD-sized images (for all architectures), as CD sets will no longer be produced.

