Debian GNU/Linux 9.0 "Stretch" Has Entered the Final Phase of Development

Debian GNU/Linux 9.0 "Stretch" will be the next major release of the acclaimed Debian GNU/Linux operating system, and it is currently being developed under the Debian Testing umbrella, which users can easily deploy on their systems if they want to become early adopters or just help with the testing. The Freeze stage phase is now in effect for Debian GNU/Linux 9.0 "Stretch," which means that no new packages, nor updated ones are permitted until the operating system is declared GA (General Available) and ready to hit the streets, exception making only critical bugs and anything else that might block the final release.

