Debian GNU/Linux 9.1 "Stretch" and Debian 8.9 "Jessie" Officially Released

Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" was released a month ago, on June 17, 2017, and now it already received its first point release, Debian GNU/Linux 9.1, which mainly addresses some security flaws that have been released through the operating system's repositories, along with various other adjustments for pressing issues. Same goes for the Debian GNU/Linux 8.9 "Jessie" release, and both will be available for download soon as new installation images for supported hardware architectures, as well as Live ISOs with select desktop environments for those who want to deploy Debian Stretch or Debian Jessie on new PCs without downloading hundreds of updates.

