deepin 15.4.1 Linux Distro Launches with a Focus on Details, Launcher Mini Mode

Launched three months ago, deepin 15.4 is a major release that adds numerous new features and improvements to the Linux-based operating system, but there's always room for improvements and bugs are reported all the time, so that's why we see today the release of deepin 15.4.1 as the first maintenance update in the series. deepin 15.4.1 is packed with all sort of goodies, including a mini mode for the Launcher, optimizations to the 2D mode of the window manager, implementation of a window preview effect, as well as an animation effect when applications start, and updates to various components.

Complete Story

Related Stories: