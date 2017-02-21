Descent OS Is Dead, Arkas OS Takes Its Place and It's Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Descent OS first appeared in February 2012 as a lightweight Ubuntu derivative built around the GNOME 2 desktop environment. Back then, it was known as Descent|OS, and was quite actively developed with new features and components borrowed from the latest Ubuntu releases. As such, earlier this morning, Brian Manderville dropped the big news on both Google+ and Twitter accounts of the project to inform the community that he is ceasing development of Descent OS effective immediately. So Descent OS is no old or newer releases will be available for download anymore.

