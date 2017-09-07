Desktop Linux Now Has its Highest Market Share Ever

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Desktop Linux Now Has its Highest Market Share EverSep 05, 2017, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Derick Sullivan M. Lobga)
WEBINAR: On-Demand
How You Can Improve Your Machine Learning with Spark REGISTER >
Linux market share has witnessed a steady increase, especially in the last two summer months. There has been an upsurge in the desktop Linux market share which has seen a rise to 3.37% in the latest statistics on Net Market Share for operating systems.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)