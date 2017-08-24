|
|
|
Double Commander - An Excellent Dual Pane File Manager for Linux
Double Commander is a cross-platform feature-rich Total Commander-inspired file manager with two panels side by side. It features a responsive window with a completely customizable User Interface, support for keyboard shortcuts, Unicode characters, archive manipulation in different formats, batch renaming, and an extended search function.
