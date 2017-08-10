Dumping Windows and installing Linux Mint, in just 10 minutes

One of my older netbook computers, an Acer Aspire V5, is still being used by my partner. It still runs Windows 7, but it has been acting up very badly recently, and I finally decided that rather than spend a few hours trying to get it to limp along a while longer again, I would just trash everything on it and install Linux Mint for her.

Complete Story

Related Stories: