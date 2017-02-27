Entroware Launches Ubuntu-Powered Aether Laptop with Intel Kaby Lake CPUs

Meet Entroware Aether, a slim and fast laptop powered by Intel's 7th generation Kaby Lake processors that are perfect for all of your daily computing tasks. Users can choose between having the laptop shipped with either Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 CPUs from the new Kaby Lake series, which are energy efficient and ensure maximum performance. The laptop comes with an M.2 slot so you can attach a fast SSD (Solid State Drive) in case you want it even faster.

