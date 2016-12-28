Etcher 1.0.0-beta.17 Walkthrough

Etcher is a cross-platform (Windows and Linux) tool that lets you write images to SD cards and USB drives. It enables users to experiment with 'live' Linux environments without writing to the computer's hard disk. I am hoping this tool will let me find the distro best suited for my needs, before 'commiting' one or more distros to my hard disk. Etcher is released under an open source license; the Apache License Version 2.0.

