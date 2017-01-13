Fedora, Manjaro, and Ubuntu MATE on the Raspberry Pi 2 & 3

In my previous post I wrote about SuSE Linux (SLES and openSuSE) on the Raspberry Pi 3. I had a variety of problems that caused me to end up rather disappointed and frustrated. So I'm hoping for much better results, and a better experience with Fedora 25, Ubuntu MATE, and Manjaro ARM on both the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3.

All three of these are 32-bit distributions which do not try to use the 64-bit architecture (aarm64) of the Pi 3, but at this point I am much more interested in successful installation and operation than I am in exploring the latest capabilities of the Pi 3 architecture.

