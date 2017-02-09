FFmpeg 3.2.3 "Hypatia" Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released with 35 Fixes

FFmpeg 3.2.3 was released on February 6, 2017, and comes exactly two months after the previous point release, namely FFmpeg 3.2.2, announced on December 5, 2016. It is now considered the latest stable FFmpeg release from the 3.2 "Hypatia" series, which was officially unveiled on October 26, 2016. It ships with the libavutil 55.34.100, libavcodec 57.64.101, libavformat 57.56.100, libavdevice 57.1.100, libavfilter 6.65.100, libavresample 3.1.0, libswscale 4.2.100, libswresample 2.3.100, and libpostproc 54.1.100 updated libraries for a better audio and video experience on all supported platforms.

