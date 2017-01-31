Firefox 52 to Allow Us to Send and Open Tabs From One Device to Another with Sync

Apart from the usual security improvements that will make Firefox 52 the next ESR version, the upcoming web browser is also improving the downloads experience by presenting users with toolbar notification when a download fails, larger buttons for restarting or canceling a download, and access to five most recent downloads, not three as the current Firefox releases offer. Security has always been a strong point of Firefox, and the next major release will warn users of web pages containing non-secure password fields through a new warning that will be implemented directly within the username and password fields. Other than that, Firefox 52 is improving text input on Windows for various third-party keyboard layouts.

